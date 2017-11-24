TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sunny, seasonable Black Friday

Lots of sunshine expected on Long Island for

Lots of sunshine expected on Long Island for Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 with high temps near 50, forecasters said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Friday will be sunny and seasonable on Long Island — perfect for getting out and walking off all that turkey or heading to the stores to get those Black Friday deals.

“There’ll be hardly any clouds in the sky today across Long Island,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer said.

Hammer said the day will get off to a cold start with temperatures only in the upper 20s to low 30s but he said that the highs will climb in the afternoon to around 50 degrees — right around average for the day.

“Today should be nice and warmer than yesterday with temperatures pretty typical for this time of year and plenty of sunshine,” said Faye Barthold, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service at Upton.

Overnight lows are forecast in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunshine also is ahead for Saturday morning, but it will be milder and breezy, with the sun expected to give way to increasing clouds in the afternoon.

“We could touch 60 for a high basically anywhere on Long Island,” Barthold said.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

