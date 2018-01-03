Bombogenesis: How it creates a big snowstorm
Some are calling this powerful storm a “bomb cyclone,” but it’s not that unusual for our region, experts say. Its track will determine how bad it is for LI.
The upcoming snowstorm will not only deliver a winter beating to Long Island, but also provides us with a funky weather term — bombogenesis.
While that may sound like a prog rock group, the term actually applies to a storm in which the air pressure decreases rapidly, whipping up winds and thickening the snowfall. In this case, the storm, which some forecasters are calling a “bomb cyclone”...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
There's more to the story!
Start your FREE 4-week trial to continue reading. No credit card required.GET STARTED
NWS: 6-10" of snow likely in Suffolk; 3-6" in NassauSnowfall of 6 to 10 inches was expected for Suffolk, with amounts exceeding 1 foot possible, a National Weather Service meteorologist said. In Nassau, 3 to 6 inches of snow is likely, also with higher amounts possible, the forecaster said. What to keep in your emergency kit Local forecast