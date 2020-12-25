After a night of heavy rain and lashing winds, a National Weather Service meteorologist warned of possible minor to moderate flooding on Long Island’s waterfront and PSEG Long Island reported thousands of customers were without power Friday morning.

Some outages could last into the weekend, the utility said.

Rain is expected to continue into the late morning or early afternoon, meteorologist Matthew Wunsch said, bringing the total rainfall in some areas close to two inches.

"Most of the winds, luckily, are done with," Wunsch said.

The cause of the storm, Wunsch said, was a large, moisture-laden low-pressure weather system that pushed north from the Gulf of Mexico. As it departs, weekend weather should be dry at least through Monday and "significantly nicer," he said. It will be cold though, with lows in the 20s before a high of 49 degrees on Monday.

After a night where wind gusts hit 50 to 60 miles per hour across much of Long Island —the strongest gust, according to an unofficial weather service measurement, was 76 miles per hour in Eatons Neck — police in Nassau and Suffolk counties said they were responding to a handful of calls about road hazards like downed tree branches or utility lines.

In a release issued shortly after 6 a.m., PSEG Long Island said it had restored power to about 14,500 customers but warned that some outages could last into the weekend.

Bad weather along the Eastern Seaboard had made it difficult to bring in work crews from elsewhere, and crews locally could not work in bucket trucks until the winds subsided, the utility said.

As of 9:51 a.m. Friday, the utility reported 6,740 of its 1.1 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways were without power.