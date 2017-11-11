This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Broken Clouds 33°
Unusual cold snap ignites sales at plumbing supply stores

Saturday’s freezing temperatures — and the heat not working for some Long Islanders — led to brisk business at shops selling boiler parts and more.

Chris Calderon, 28, and his son, Kenzo, 3,

Chris Calderon, 28, and his son, Kenzo, 3, play in Heckscher Park in Huntington on Nov. 11, 2017. Photo Credit: Heather Walsh

By Deborah S. Morris  deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
Business was flowing at Huntington Plumbing Supply in Huntington Station on Saturday morning as plumbers came to the shop on Broadway looking for fixes to heating issues that arose overnight due to near record-setting cold temperatures.

Shop owner Miguel Zuniga said that because it hasn’t been consistently cold burst pipes are not yet an issue, but that difficulty just getting the heat on...

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

