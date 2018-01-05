Cold-weather tips for you, your pet and home

The snow may be done for now, but frigid temperatures aren’t going anywhere.

The National Weather Service reports that Long Island will see below-freezing temps throughout the weekend, with Saturday’s high not reaching more than 13 degrees and a wind chill of minus 10 to minus 15.

That’s cold, even for New Yorkers. Here are tips to keep you toasty:

FOR YOU

If you need to be outside, cover as much exposed skin as possible and head inside if you start to lose feeling in any extremity. That could be an early sign of frostbite, according to tips from Stony Brook University Hospital. You also should take breaks as needed — cold temperatures and exertion from shoveling can trigger heart attacks.

You can soak your hands and feet in warm water to help return them to normal temperature, the hospital said.

Once inside, dress in layers and use blankets.

The center also said it’s important to stay hydrated. The cold makes dehydration occur faster.

FOR YOUR PETS

Cats and dogs regulate body heat differently than humans do, according the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, so pet owners should take certain precautions to keep them safe.

The best strategy is to keep pets inside as much as possible. It’s illegal in Suffolk County to keep your dog outside when temperatures are below 32 degrees or there’s a wind-chill advisory, watch or warning in effect, the SPCA said.

Limit walks, the SPCA said, and consider purchasing booties and coats for your animals. On walks, if a dog seems to whine, lift up its paws or stop, chances are that their paws are too cold. Check for red, white or gray and scaly skin as signs of frostbite.

Salts and snow-melting agents can also irritate dog paws, so booties will help. Be sure to also watch out for antifreeze — it may make snow clearing easier for you, but it’s toxic to pets, who are attracted to the sweet smell.

If you have an outdoor rabbit, make sure its hutch is warm and dry with extra water and food, the SPCA said.

FOR YOUR HOME