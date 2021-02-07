TODAY'S PAPER
Jones Beach, Stony Brook COVID-19 vaccine sites to reopen Monday, officials say

Workers help to facilitate arrivals at the Jones

Workers help to facilitate arrivals at the Jones Beach COVID-19 vaccination site in January. Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@newsday.com @lisalcolangelo
The state's mass COVID-19 vaccination sites at Jones Beach and Stony Brook will reopen on Monday after being shuttered on Sunday due to the storm that dumped more snow on Long Island, officials said.

"UPDATE: All of NY's Mass Vaccination Sites are OPEN tomorrow — no cancellations as a result of weather," Melissa DeRosa, secretary to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, tweeted at 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.

On Saturday, Cuomo announced the closures but also pledged vaccine appointments for Sunday would be rescheduled later in the week. People with those appointments will receive a text or email with information.

Nassau County's two vaccination sites were also closed on Sunday due to the weather but were scheduled to reopen Monday. County Executive Laura Curran said the Nassau County Health Department "has been successfully rescheduling postponed vaccination appointments to ensure everyone with an appointment gets a shot."

The county distribution centers include Nassau Community College and the Yes We Can Community Center in Westbury. Second dose appointments made for Feb. 7 at those sites have been rescheduled for Feb. 9, according to the county’s website. People will receive emails with registration links.

Lisa L. Colangelo

Lisa joined Newsday as a staff writer in 2019. She previously worked at amNewYork, the New York Daily News and the Asbury Park Press covering politics, government and general assignment.

