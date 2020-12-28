Sunny day, highs around 50 after frigid weekend, forecasters say

After a frigid weekend, Long Islanders will get a mostly sunny Monday morning and a high of 50 degrees in many places, according to the National Weather Service.

But expect the day to become cloudy and windy before the temperature dips to about freezing under mostly clear skies Monday night.

Tuesday and Wednesday both look sunny with highs in the upper 30s, according to the weather service. However, Tuesday’s wind chill will make it feel much colder, between 20 and 30 degrees.

Thursday is predicted to be warmer and the high could reach the mid-50s, but with a 50% chance of rain after 1 p.m. and continuing through the new year.

Friday, New Year’s Day, will be cloudy and rainy, yet warm with a high again in the mid-50s.

The chance of rain continues into the night, but the weekend looks mostly sunny, with a high in the upper 40s predicted for Saturday. Then Sunday looks to be sunny with a high in the lower 40s.