TODAY'S PAPER
30° Good Morning
SEARCH
30° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Sunny day, highs around 50 after frigid weekend, forecasters say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

After a frigid weekend, Long Islanders will get a mostly sunny Monday morning and a high of 50 degrees in many places, according to the National Weather Service.

But expect the day to become cloudy and windy before the temperature dips to about freezing under mostly clear skies Monday night.

Tuesday and Wednesday both look sunny with highs in the upper 30s, according to the weather service. However, Tuesday’s wind chill will make it feel much colder, between 20 and 30 degrees.

Thursday is predicted to be warmer and the high could reach the mid-50s, but with a 50% chance of rain after 1 p.m. and continuing through the new year.

Friday, New Year’s Day, will be cloudy and rainy, yet warm with a high again in the mid-50s.

The chance of rain continues into the night, but the weekend looks mostly sunny, with a high in the upper 40s predicted for Saturday. Then Sunday looks to be sunny with a high in the lower 40s.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

More news

Sunday stayed in the 30s across Long Island A Monday gift for LI: mostly sunny and 50 degrees
A view of the former Grumman property in Decades of inaction before Calverton wells contaminated, documents show
Investigators at the scene in Shirley where a Suffolk cops: Man kills victim, sets body on fire
The refurbished James A. Farley building across from A station with a better view for LIRR commuters in 2021
An aerial view of construction of UBS Arena, Looking ahead to 2021: What can Long Islanders expect?
People went out to enjoy the sights around Cuomo: NY 'in a footrace' with the virus through end of holiday season
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search