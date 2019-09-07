TODAY'S PAPER
Hurricane Dorian to cause high surf, rip currents on LI

A high surf advisory is in effect along

A high surf advisory is in effect along the Long Island coast until 9 p.m. Saturday, the NWS says. Photo Credit: NWS

By John Asbury
Meteorologists say Long Island could still see the effects of Hurricane Dorian as it churns up high surf conditions off the coastline.

A high surf advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday for southern Nassau and Suffolk counties, according to the National Weather Service. A high rip current warning is also in effect through the evening.

Southern Nassau County is under a coastal flood advisory from 2 p.m. to  6 p.m. Saturday.

“The looming impact this afternoon is in the waters and there’s a very real high chance for rip currents,” meteorologist Dave Radell said. “There’s a chance for some coastal flooding, but not a big impact. We’re watching the high tides this afternoon.”

High surf could peak at 6 to 10 feet in Nassau before subsiding Saturday afternoon. In Suffolk, the surf could reach 8 to 12 feet across eastern beaches, resulting in significant beach flooding and erosion, the weather service said.

Forecasters said dangerous rip currents pose a risk to anyone swimming or surfing in the ocean. 

The coastal flood advisory warns of about 1 to 2 feet of shallow flooding in low-lying areas in roads, parks, waterfront or basements vulnerable to flooding.

Dorian already brought the brunt of its rain and wind Friday, but the eye of the storm is well southeast of Long Island, Radell said.

Most of Long Island saw up to a quarter or half inch of rain Friday, with up to an inch on the East End and Montauk, Radell said.

