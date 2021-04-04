Cloudy skies Easter morning will give way to sun later in the day paving the course for a seasonable early April week.

Sunday’s high temperature is expected to top out in the mid-50s with a slight wind before dropping down to about 40 at night, according to the National Weather Service.

"A tranquil Easter Sunday is forecast with dry, seasonable conditions," the weather service said in its regional weather story. "Despite starting the day under mostly cloudy skies, the region remains dry with gradual clearing through the day."

Then Monday looks sunny with a high around 63, but wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible, according to the weather service. Expect the same Tuesday with slightly calmer winds.

Wednesday is predicted to be mostly sunny with a high near 60. Thursday's forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high temperature a few degrees cooler.

Friday brings a 50% chance of showers with a high around 55. A 40% chance of rain is in the forecast for Saturday right now with a high in the upper 50s.