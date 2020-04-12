TODAY'S PAPER
High winds, heavy rain expected for Monday

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Secure any lawn furniture, protect fledgling plants and brace for potential power outages Sunday night as rough weather is in the forecast for Monday

The high Easter Sunday is expected to be near 60 under partly sunny skies, with wind gusts building up to 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Then rain is likely after 4 a.m. Monday, with the heaviest showers and possible thunderstorms predicted for the morning.

The high could reach 60 in some spots Monday, but the rain will be substantial, with one to two inches possible, according to the weather service. Winds around 30 mph could increase to 45 mph by afternoon, with gusts up to 70 mph possible. The chance of precipitation is 100%, according to the weather service.

A high wind watch is in effect for Monday morning through Monday afternoon.

“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines,” the weather service said in a message on its website. “Even sturdy and well secured tent structures could be damaged. Widespread power outages are possible.”

Monday night will be cloudy with gradually clearing skies and a low in the mid-40s. The wind continues with 30-mph gusts still possible.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-50s and a 30% chance of showers after midnight and into the following day, the weather service said.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and the high only reaching the upper 40s.

Thursday will be partly sunny, but with the temperature climbing a few degrees into the lower 50s. Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sun and a high in the lower 50s.

The start of the weekend is looking relatively pleasant with partly sunny skies and a high in the mid-50s predicted for Saturday.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

