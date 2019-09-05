TRANSPORTATION
NICE Bus: Check nicebus.com or call 516-336-6600.
SUFFOLK Bus: Check sct-bus.org or call 631-852-5200
LIRR and NY transit: Customers should monitor mta.info or call 511 for the most current service information.
POWER OUTAGES
Outages should be reported by calling 800-490-0075, texting OUT to PSEGLI (773454), or reporting online here.
NATIONAL GRID
Gas leaks on Long Island should be reported to 800-490-0045.
TO REPORT FALLEN TREES AND LIMBS ON ROADS
Nassau County: Call the Office of Emergency Management at 516-573-0636.
Suffolk County: Calls should be made to town or city officials.
NASSAU COUNTY TOWNS/CITY CONTACTS
North Hempstead: Call the 311 Call Center at 311 or 516-869-6311.
Hempstead: Call the town at 516-489-5000.
Oyster Bay: Call the Highway Department at 516-677-5757.
Glen Cove: Call City Hall at 516-676-2000 or the Public Works Department at 516-676-4402.
Long Beach: Call the Public Works Department at 516-431-1011 or 516-431-7231.
SUFFOLK COUNTY TOWN CONTACTS
Babylon: Call the Public Works Department at 631-957-3161.
Brookhaven: Call the Highway Department at 631-451-9200.
East Hampton: Call the Highway Department at 631-324-0925.
Huntington: Call the Highway Department at 631-499-0444.
Islip: Call Constituent Services at 631-224-5380.
Riverhead: Call the Highway Department at 631-727-3200 (Ext. 228).
Southampton: Call Southampton Police at 631-728-3400.
Southold: Call Southold Police at 631-765-2600.
Shelter Island: Call the Highway Department at 631-749-0291.
