TRANSPORTATION

NICE Bus: Check nicebus.com or call 516-336-6600.

SUFFOLK Bus: Check sct-bus.org or call 631-852-5200

LIRR and NY transit: Customers should monitor mta.info or call 511 for the most current service information.

POWER OUTAGES

Outages should be reported by calling 800-490-0075, texting OUT to PSEGLI (773454), or reporting online here.

NATIONAL GRID

Gas leaks on Long Island should be reported to 800-490-0045.

TO REPORT FALLEN TREES AND LIMBS ON ROADS

Nassau County: Call the Office of Emergency Management at 516-573-0636.

Suffolk County: Calls should be made to town or city officials.

NASSAU COUNTY TOWNS/CITY CONTACTS

North Hempstead: Call the 311 Call Center at 311 or 516-869-6311.

Hempstead: Call the town at 516-489-5000.

Oyster Bay: Call the Highway Department at 516-677-5757.

Glen Cove: Call City Hall at 516-676-2000 or the Public Works Department at 516-676-4402.

Long Beach: Call the Public Works Department at 516-431-1011 or 516-431-7231.

SUFFOLK COUNTY TOWN CONTACTS

Babylon: Call the Public Works Department at 631-957-3161.

Brookhaven: Call the Highway Department at 631-451-9200.

East Hampton: Call the Highway Department at 631-324-0925.

Huntington: Call the Highway Department at 631-499-0444.

Islip: Call Constituent Services at 631-224-5380.

Riverhead: Call the Highway Department at 631-727-3200 (Ext. 228).

Southampton: Call Southampton Police at 631-728-3400.

Southold: Call Southold Police at 631-765-2600.

Shelter Island: Call the Highway Department at 631-749-0291.