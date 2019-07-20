Mitch Altman found the best way to beat the extreme heat Saturday: He went for an ocean swim at Jones Beach State Park.

"It’s the perfect temperature by the water,” said Altman, 65, of Jamaica Estates, as he walked along Field 5 to dry off after his swim.

Long Islanders and city residents like Altman flocked to the shoreline Saturday morning as the temperature climbed into the mid-90s on the hottest day of the year. Just after noon, it felt like 112 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport, the National Weather Service said.

A gentle breeze and a mist kicked up by the waves helped cool the thousands of beachgoers who crowded near the water Saturday at Jones Beach. Many sunbathed, and others rested under large umbrellas while children ran into the surf or buried themselves in the sand.

To the west in Long Beach, Robin Jackson, 56, of Staten Island, in town to visit a friend from Amityville, said they intended to swim in the ocean and relax.

“We plan to do nothing,” she said. “That’s how you beat the heat.”

Matt Stamm, 29, said he came from Denmark where he was used to much cooler temperatures.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We’re from Europe and wanted to escape the heat, but I’m not sure we’re succeeding,” Stamm said. “It never gets as hot as here. We were expected to be hot, not expecting it to be like this and with the humidity.”

Veronica Espino, 40, of Baldwin, was unfazed by the heat as she ran the boardwalk in a sweatshirt. She said she runs three times a week, regardless of the temperature

“It’s going to be hot, but it still keeps you fresh," Espino said.

At Sunken Meadow State Park on the North Shore, most of the hundreds of people in a sprawling picnic area sought refuge from the heat under the shade of trees.

Iglesia Nueva Vida Internacional Church in Woodside, Queens, was expecting fewer people than usual — 150 to 200 rather than the typical 300-plus — at its annual picnic Saturday, in part because of the heat, said pastor Orlando Galeano, 60, as he waited for a school bus full of children to arrive.

But as Nueva Vida congregant and Colombian immigrant Deyanira Delgado, 60, of Richmond Hill, Queens, peeled plantains for a traditional Colombian soup, she said she was unfazed by the hottest day of the year.

“I love the heat,” Delgado said in Spanish. “I was born in the tierra caliente. It’s in my veins.”

An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday. An air quality health advisory, citing higher than usual levels of ozone pollution, is also in effect this weekend.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Friday urged residents to use common sense when outside in the heat.

Medical officials warn that the combination of heat and humidity can quickly go from uncomfortable to dangerous — especially for children, seniors and those with chronic medical conditions.

Fred Davis, associate chairman of the emergency department at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, said doctors and nurses are anticipating an uptick in heat-related illnesses, including dehydration, dizziness, exhaustion and anxiety.

"Be mindful of the heat and head out in the early mornings and end of the day and avoid the midday," said Davis, who advised residents to also check in on their elderly relatives and neighbors, particularly those living in housing where they don't have control of their heating and air-conditioning systems.

There are some places where those interested in taking a dip to beat the heat can't go: Nine beaches in Suffolk County, including ones in Lindenhurst, Huntington, Copiague and Sayville, are closed to swimmers because of excess bacteria. One Nassau beach, Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa, is closed for the same reason.

The hot weather in East Hampton Saturday did little to keep roughly 420 bicyclists from riding around town for the annual Soldier Ride of the Hamptons.

The event, sponsored by The Wounded Warrior Project, originally had several dozen more riders sign up for the 25-mile bike ride from Amagansett Farm on Montauk Highway in Amagansett through Sag Harbor and back, said event organizer Tony Ganga. However, several riders didn’t show up likely because of the anticipated heat, Ganga said.

Roughly 30 event volunteers were looking to keep riders cool by having several mid-sized fans for them, as well as water-misting devices and a tub of iced water and other beverages on hand once the riders returned. In addition, Suffolk County emergency response units and ambulances from the Amagansett Fire Department were at the farm to treat riders in the event of fatigue or other heat-related medical issues.

“It was a lot hotter about two years ago," Ganga said. "But we’re glad to do this for veterans because we appreciate everything they’ve done for us.”

PSEG Long Island, meanwhile, said it has hundreds of extra workers on call, including on-island contractors and some 200 federal contractors, at the ready in the event of a heat-related outages.

“We’re focusing on the East End of the island,” said PSEG spokeswoman Elizabeth Flagler, adding that the utility will ramp up staff for the peak power period from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. “We know it’s vacation time. We’re keeping a close eye” on demand as the weather heats up.

The utility also has temporary generators in Montauk to help with increased electric load, Flagler said.

Overall, Flagler said, the utility has “plenty of capacity” islandwide to handle increased usage tied to the heat.