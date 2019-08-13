TODAY'S PAPER
Hazardous weather warning for Long Island as rain and clouds return

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
The prospect of flash floods Tuesday from a few intense downpours prompted the National Weather Service's Upton office to issue a hazardous weather warning for Long Island.

"Under cloudy skies, showers and possible thunderstorms are expected today, with the rain heavy at times this afternoon into the evening," the forecasters said.

The high for Tuesday is expected to be 79. The odds of precipitation are 90 percent, with a half to three quarters of an inch of rain expected during the day. Tuesday night looks much the same, though Wednesday's forecast is brighter, the weather service said.

Conditions will stay mainly dry Wednesday as high pressure builds from the northwest, forecasters said. Partly sunny skies should help raise the temperature to 83.

But Thursday could bring more rain —the precipitation odds are assessed at 30 percent — with a high of about 79. 

Friday sets up a promising weekend: mostly sunny with a high near 81.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday should be much the same, the forecasters said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

