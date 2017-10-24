Several vehicles have been trapped in Tuesday night’s floodwaters in Deer Park, where first responders are trying to get them out, a fire official said.
“The water is up to the doors,” said Deer Park Fire Chief Anthony Biolsi, who was on his way to the scene.
The heavy rain inundated Long Island Avenue between Commack Road and Carlls Path, the chief said.
Suffolk police said the calls started coming in about 9:20 p.m.
Biolsi said no injuries were reported and it was not immediately known if anyone needed to be rescued.
He said authorities are trying to get the vehicles out of the flood waters.
Other details were not immediately available.
Heavy rains pelted Long Island throughout Tuesday evening along with high winds and thunderstorms from a slow-moving system rolling through the region.
