Forecast: A cool, wet start to the Long Island week

By David M. Schwartz david.schwartz@newsday.com @schwartznewsNY
Print

Cool temperatures Sunday will be joined by evening rain as forecasters predict a wet Monday morning commute.

Highs will be in the mid-60s on Sunday with a few showers hanging around early in the morning, according to Faye Morrone, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton. Rain will move back in west to east between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. and continue through Monday morning.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said the Monday morning commute will have “some downpours and street ponding. Give yourself extra time.”

He called it a “fickle week, weather wise.”

Highs on Monday will be in the lower 60s, about 10 degrees below normal, according to Morrone. Temperatures should warm up on Tuesday, with highs around 70 degrees and a chance of showers during the day.

The weather is expected to dry out later in the day Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s. Thursday should remain dry with highs around 70.

Headshot

David Schwartz covers Suffolk government and politics. A native Long Islander, he's worked at Newsday since 2013.

