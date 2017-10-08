Expected rainfall may leave pumpkin-picking and other fall festivities out of the forecast for Columbus Day, meteorologists said.

Scattered showers, high humidity and “damp conditions” may not make for “the best day,” said Nelson Baz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The morning will be “mainly dry” and the best time to try to get out for the holiday, he said. But Long Islanders will likely “have to dodge a little rain there in the afternoon,” when there is an 80 percent chance of precipitation between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. An isolated thunderstorm may also strike at that time.

Temperatures will hit the low-70s, which is “mild for this time of year,” Baz said.

Other parts of the Northeast region may see higher rainfall than Long Island’s expected half inch because of the path of what is now the tropical depression Nate, said John Cristantello, also a meteorologist with the weather service.

“It’s trending farther away from our area,” Cristantello said of the hurricane.