Forecast: Chilly and damp Sunday on Long Island

The weather on Long Island Sunday will be chilly and mostly cloudy with morning showers, according to the latest forecast.

Highs for Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s, with raw and chilly conditions predicted overnight when temperatures will drop to 42.

It will be cool again Monday when the clouds hang around and the high will reach 57. The normal high at Islip is 63. The low at night will be about 45.

Tuesday — the first day of May — brings back the sun with highs in the low 70s and lows near 60.

The skies will be mostly sunny again for Wednesday when it will warm up even more with highs near 80. North Shore temperatures in both Nassau and Suffolk could approach the mid- 80s, forecasters said.

It will be cooler along the South Shore and East End with highs in the 60s on Wednesday before the temperature dips a few degrees at night.

Some clouds will be around for Thursday with highs near 80. The North Shore of Nassau & Suffolk could approach the mid-80s. Forecasters say it will be cooler along the South Shore and East End with highs in the 60s and lows overnight in the low 60s.

Friday will be most cloudy with scattered showers though it will still be warm with highs in the upper 70s. A high of 80 is possible for Nassau and look for cooler weather at the beaches.

The clouds hang around for Friday night when scattered showers are forecast along with lows near 58.