Monday will feel much more like winter: Sunny skies and a daytime high of 38 degrees will be undercut by 5 mph winds that, blowing from the north, will make it feel like 20 to 30, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight, however, will be clear and cold — as may befit the last night of autumn — with temperatures sinking to 29. Tuesday, the first day of winter, will be mostly sunny — and warmer. The high for the day should hit 45.

After a slight chance of rain on Wednesday and then another sunny spell, Christmas Eve (Friday) and Christmas Day share the same 40% chances of rain, forecasters said.

There's a 20% chance of showers Wednesday, beginning after 1 a.m.

"This will be light precipitation nonetheless, with only a few tenths of liquid equivalent expected," the weather service said, predicting that the areas of north and west of New York City likely will see none.

After a clear and cold Wednesday night, with a low of just 28, look for a sunny but brisk Thursday, with a daytime high around 40.

Daytime on Christmas Eve should be warmer but possibly less sunny, with thermometers climbing to 46. Rain looks fairly likely that evening, forecasters said, with temps falling to around 36. Showers could continue Christmas Day, which will be cloudy and warmer with a high of 52.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

That night, however, should be clear, cloudy and cool, with a nighttime low of 36.

Sunday should see the sun return, and it will be a warmish 47.

The tristate region, along with much of the nation, from the central Rockies to the Northeast, is sharing what the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center calls "mostly dry conditions and abnormally mild temperatures," thanks to a storm-inhibiting high pressure system.

As that ridge of high pressure heads offshore tonight, winds will shift from the south, and on Tuesday, a cloud-creating low pressure system will sweep through New England.

That second system brings a weak cold front to the New York metropolitan area that "should pass without much fanfare other than some increased cloudiness on Tuesday afternoon," the weather service said.

"Any associated precipitation with this system should be rain across Long Island and southern Connecticut," the forecasters said, aside from the possibility of freezing rain or ice pellets in Connecticut’s interior.

"Any precipitation comes to a quick end on Wednesday afternoon/evening, with cooler air filtering in under northwest flow," it said.

Those winds will help a weak low pressure system sail in Thursday night — followed by a stronger one Friday night that then lingers into Christmas Day — along with a couple of warm fronts.

"Precipitation will be mainly rain Friday night through Christmas Day, with a mix of rain and snow well inland, before going over to plain rain Christmas Day," the weather service said.