Forecast: Cloudy, warm Sunday for Long Island

It will be mostly cloudy with occasional drizzle Sunday though sunny skies and temperatures reaching into the 80s are expected during the week, according to the National Weather Service.

The drizzle is expected to continue until about noon Sunday with a high near 79, said NWS meteorologist, Melissa DiSpigna.

There’s a chance of rain and thunderstorms Sunday from about midnight through 2 a.m. and mostly clear skies throughout the week, DiSpigna said.

“We have a front that’s going to move through today and clear out some of this low cloud and drizzle going on right now,” DiSpigna said, adding there will be a “warm-up through midweek.”

A high of 80 is expected Monday with lots of sunshine.

Tuesday and Wednesday should see clear skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday brings a return of clouds and 30-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Friday with a high of 85 and a low of 73 and the clouds return on Friday.