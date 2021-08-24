Forecast: Sunny and hot on LI today

Sultry, with heat indices soaring ever higher, starting Tuesday – that pretty much sums up the weather Long Island will see for most of this week.

While temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s, abundant sunshine and humidity will send heat indices into the lower to mid-90s on Tuesday, mid to upper 90s on Wednesday and possibly 100 degrees on Thursday for the New York City/New Jersey metro area, the National Weather Service said.

The cloud-clearing high pressure system, sitting off Bermuda, will also sweep the humidity up from the South with its clockwise spin, depositing it on Long Island's doorstep.

The worst times to be outdoors, when temperatures and humidity will be at their most unbearable, will be from around 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day, the weather service said.

It could be two to four degrees cooler in the interior; five to seven degrees cooler by the coasts, it advised. Look for nighttime temperatures to only slip into the mid- to upper 70s.

The debate for forecasters is whether to expand a Tuesday-Wednesday heat advisory issued for northeast New Jersey to the rest of the tri-state area.



"How today plays out will help to guide the issuance of a potential advisory for Wednesday," the weather service said.

On Tuesday, there is a slight chance of a shower or storm, and "perhaps there could be some patchy ground fog overnight," it said.

Wednesday likely will be a hotter and steamier version of Tuesday, a pattern that likely will repeat on Thursday.

"Heat indices increase on Thursday with higher dewpoints on more of a southerly component flow," the weather service said, referring to the wind. "Some areas will approach 100."

By Friday, daytime temperatures may ease ever so slightly, only reaching the upper 80s, along with the humidity, though a heat advisory still might be needed for northeast New Jersey.

And an approaching cold front might trigger a few thunderstorms.