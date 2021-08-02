Forecast: Sunny today on LI with highs in the low 80s

The National Weather Service said we’re in for sunny skies Monday, with temperatures in the low 80s.

But don’t expect wonderful weather to last long.

Expect mostly cloudy and overcast skies Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service said, with a chance of rain on Thursday before mostly sunny skies return Friday.

Daytime temperatures should hover around 80 degrees all week, but nighttime temperatures are expected in the mid-60s.

The long-term forecast indicates we could have partly sunny skies for the weekend, when daytime temperatures are expected to soar back into the mid-80s.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents at all South Shore beaches Monday, the weather service said.