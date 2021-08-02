TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsWeather

Forecast: Sunny today on LI with highs in the low 80s

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

The National Weather Service said we’re in for sunny skies Monday, with temperatures in the low 80s.

But don’t expect wonderful weather to last long.

Expect mostly cloudy and overcast skies Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service said, with a chance of rain on Thursday before mostly sunny skies return Friday.

Daytime temperatures should hover around 80 degrees all week, but nighttime temperatures are expected in the mid-60s.

The long-term forecast indicates we could have partly sunny skies for the weekend, when daytime temperatures are expected to soar back into the mid-80s.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents at all South Shore beaches Monday, the weather service said.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

More news

The Long Island Farmworker Cooperative's flower market in
Riverhead — bustling, but still bucolic
"The more time that we can have kids
LI school start dates range from Aug. 26 to Sept. 10
Therapists at a Lynbrook rehabilitation center say they
Ex-COVID patients make music on road to recovery 
Scene where a 14-year-old teenager on bicycle was
Teen seriously injured while biking in North Patchogue
Eileen Sheldon, who raised six children in Northampton,
Woman whose life was filled with 'fun little stories' dies at 97
Stony Brook University student Christopher Jean of West
More LI colleges, universities moving toward mandatory COVID-19 shots
Didn’t find what you were looking for?