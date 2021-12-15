Forecast: Unseasonable warmth continues on LI, with small chance of rain this evening

Wednesday’s sunshine may give way to a few patches of rain by the afternoon, though the surprising warm spell continues – and even intensifies over the next two days, perhaps even shattering more records, the National Weather Service said.

The only rain officially predicted over the next seven days possibly may dampen Thursday night – spare Friday – and then quite likely return Friday night and last through Saturday before sunshine sweeps in Sunday, the forecasters said.

Today’s high should be about 54 degrees, with the odds of showers arriving after 4 p.m. at 20% at which time the east wind will have switched to the south.

Tonight also may be damp; the chances of downpours double to 40%, although they should clear by 3 a.m. or so – and the night will be uncommonly mild, with thermometers descending no lower than around 51 degrees, the weather service said.

Clouds are predicted Thursday, and a southwest wind could gust up to 28 mph, undercutting what the forecasters call the "unseasonable" daytime highs, as tri-state thermometers are predicted to soar to 60 degreesor so.

That is around 15 to 20 degrees above temperatures seen in a typical mid-December, less than a week before winter officially arrives on the 21st.

The records for Dec. 16 that could be surpassed, all set in 1971 at local airports, are: 64 in Islip, 62 at LaGuardia, 65 at John F. Kennedy and Newark, and 64 at Bridgeport. The New York City record is 63.

Friday should be bright and clear, with a daytime high of 58 degrees and calmer winds, clocking in no faster than 9 mph.

Still, the weather service said that too might be another record-setting day for warmth.

Almost all of the current records for Dec. 17 are more recent: Islip’s high of 62 dates back to 1984 but the records for LaGuardia, 61, Newark, 66, and Bridgeport, 61, were reached in 2000. So was New York City’s record high of 62. JFK’s record of 59, however, is even more recent: 2015.

Friday night’s rain should hold off until about 10 p.m., but after that may be hard to avoid, as the chances are 70%, the weather service estimated.

It will be scant, however; less than a tenth of an inch may fall.

Saturday’s chances of rain are 80%. Look for a still-warm daytime high of 48 degrees.

Downpours probably will continue until around 1 a.m. or so on Sunday, although the day should be sunny and quite a bit cooler, with the high topping out around 42, the weather service said.

Both Monday and Tuesday should be at least partly sunny, with similar daytime highs.

As often happens, the New York metropolitan weather will spring from systems arriving from other parts of the country. This time, one of the major drivers is what the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center calls a "developing area of low pressure over the Central Plains."

The warm, rising air in low pressure systems allows vapors to turn into rain drops.

This one should reach the Great Lakes by Wednesday night – and then travel to central Ontario, producing, the prediction center said, "a myriad of weather and associated hazards," including freezing rain.

While the tri-state area should be spared most of those problems, a warm front tied to that storm system "presents the likelihood for light rain showers," particularly in the lower Hudson area and southern Connecticut, the weather service explained.

This area will be caught between that low pressure system and a high pressure system to the south. And as a warm front lifts into the tri-state region, record high temperatures may be set Thursday.

A weak cold front than draws in Thursday night, but only modest downpours are expected. The weather service said its computer models show only "limited moisture" – and it will remain quite balmy.

"The weak front may stall or just be very slow to move south of the region on Friday, with mild airmass continuing to reside across the region, albeit under considerable high and mid cloud cover under zonal flow."

The term zonal flow refers to the typical west-to-east winds that blow across the country.

The rain predicted for Friday night and lasting through much of Saturday springs from the interaction of the cold front sinking just south of the tri-state area and storms sweeping in from the mid-Mississippi River Valley, the forecasters said.

While this should mainly produce rain, the weather service cautioned it "can`t rule out a brief wintry mix to start."

A colder air mass sails in Sunday and lingers at least through Monday, which should reverse the strikingly warmth seen until then.

Just possibly, the weather service said, temperatures will retreat to "a few degrees below normal at the surface."

From Monday night to Tuesday, the forecasters said, there is just "a slight chance of precipitation, a light combination of snow and rain with passing low pressure to the north."