Forecast: Mix of sun and cluds with highs in the mid-40s

Monday starts the work week under cloudy skies before making way for the sun, which should raise thermometers to the mid-40s, forecasters said, though gusty winds could develop this afternoon.

The morning's cloud-creating low pressure system heading out to sea should be followed by a sky-clearing high pressure system, the weather service said.

Any sprinkles around daybreak are not even expected to reach the ground.

As that high pressure system sets in, with its falling and drying air, wind gusts could reach 15 to 20 mph.

"Winds will make it feel about 5 to 10 degrees colder late this morning and afternoon, during the period of the strongest winds," the National Weather Service said.

Tuesday, however, will see clouds thicken – though no rain is expected – and it will feel quite chilly because those clear nighttime skies will allow the Earth’s heat to escape.

"Lows in the low to mid 20s across the interior, with upper 20s and lower 30s for NYC, Long Island and northeastern NJ" can be expected, the weather service said.

By Tuesday afternoon, a "fast-moving" shortwave trough sails in, but this low pressure system is not expected to produce much in the way of rain, with chances of precipitation at less than 10%, the weather service said.

"Temperatures should moderate a bit under westerly/southwest flow, with highs in the mid to upper 40s, which is at, or just below, climatological normals," the weather service said.

The pattern of alternating clouds and sunshine continues Wednesday, when the skies should be clear, the forecasters said.

Temperatures during the first few days of the week will cling to the mid-40s during the days, sliding to freezing around nightfall.

Thursday, though cloudy, will be a warmer 55 during the day, forecasters said, with just a chance of precipitation, and "Friday appears dry with another chance of rain or snow showers by Friday night and into Saturday," according to the weather service.

And for the tri-state area, the next three days, Friday to Sunday, all should be sunny with daytime highs in the mid-40s and nighttime lows in the 30s, according to the National Weather Service.



The sunny weekend, however, could give way to some storms by late Sunday into Monday, the forecasters said.

"While there is little confidence in forecasting any particular outcome, all models have some sort of low pressure system approaching or developing over the area in that timeframe."