LI forecast: Beautiful, sunny day with highs in the 60s

We're in for a beautiful day Monday, with bright sunny skies and an expected high of 66 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

But the weather service said that with winds of 10 to 18 mph and gusts of between 25 to 30 mph, the potential is rife for red flag conditions – meaning the dry conditions, combined with the northwest winds, could make it prime for brush fires.

In a special weather statement issued just after 4 a.m., the weather service said: "There is an enhanced potential for brush fire spread this afternoon into early evening. This is due to the recent dry conditions, relative humidity levels dropping below 30 percent, along with expected frequent wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph during this period."

Additionally, the weather service has issued a small craft advisory for all local waters, including the Long Island Sound, South Shore ocean waters and all area bays, in effect until 6 p.m.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, are advised to avoid navigating in what are being described as "hazardous conditions."

On the bright side, it seems we're in for a week of mostly sun-filled skies and spring-like temperatures: 64 and sunny Tuesday; 62 and mostly sunny Wednesday; and, 61 and mostly sunny Thursday. That's all before we see 57 degrees and mostly cloudy skies Friday, the weather service said. Forecasters said there's a 30-percent chance of showers Friday night into Saturday, with a 30-percent chance of showers on Saturday, when a high of 55 degrees is expected.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected again Sunday.

For now, though, the weather service said we can expect a Monday that is "dry, sunny and breezy" and skies filled with "abundant sunshine." Enjoy it.