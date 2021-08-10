Forecast: Chance of rain today on LI with highs in the mid-80s

It could be a rainy week.

Tuesday brings a slight chance of rain, which could reappear later in the evening with thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures will be near 84 degrees, dropping to 71 at night, according to the forecast, based on readings midisland near Farmingdale.

The chance of rain is expected to continue into Wednesday, before skies turn sunny Thursday, briefly, and reach a high of 92, before rain is forecast to return for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Monday’s forecast brings sun, with a high near 82.