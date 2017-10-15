Morning fog, clouds and drizzle on Long Island Sunday will give way to mostly sunny skies and midsummer-like temperatures with highs in most areas reaching around 75 degrees ahead of a mostly warm week, forecasters say.

Sunday will be “another very warm day for this time of year,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer said.

Hammer cautioned, however, that a dense fog advisory will be in effect for Suffolk County until 9 a.m., so visibility will be poor for motorists and boaters. Hammer said waves will be 3 to 6 feet on the ocean and 1 to 2 feet on Long Island Sound.

Westbury is expected to be one of the warmest spots on the Island Sunday with a high of 76, while the mercury will reach 75 in Northport and Babylon, 73 in Coram, and 70 in Sag Harbor and New Suffolk, Hammer said.

An overnight low of 57 is predicted for Sunday. Hammer said the soggy conditions could return with some showers after midnight.

Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Upton, said the normal high at Islip is 63 and the normal low is 46.

“Tonight, a cold front approaches bringing showers into early tomorrow morning, but by midmorning any rain will be gone,” Engle said. “Then it’ll become more seasonable Monday and Tuesday and start to warm up again around Wednesday.”

On Monday look for partly sunny skies and a breezy day with a high of 62 and a low of 42.

Tuesday brings slightly cooler weather when the high will reach 59 and the low will warm up slightly to 47.

A bright and sunny day is in the forecast for Wednesday along with a high of 69 and an overnight low of 53.

Mostly sunny skies are expected on Thursday when the high will climb back up to 70 and the low will be 55.

The skies are forecast to be mostly sunny again to start the weekend on Friday when the high will again reach 70 and the low will be 55.