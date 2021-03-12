LI forecast: Morning rain before sun emerges, boosts temps to near record highs

Friday might begin with a few morning sprinkles before the sun slowly emerges – and possibly again boosts temperatures to near record highs, the experts said.

And then the wind arrives – and winter returns for the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Predicting northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, and gusts that may hit 45 mph, the service issued a wind advisory running from 8 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Before that, the NWS advised: "There is potential for temperature records to be touched or exceeded Friday for the New York City/New Jersey metro (area)."

Islip looks likely to match the record high of 65 set in 2012, it predicted. That same year, there was a record high at LaGuardia Airport of 69, for JFK it was 68, and for New York City, 71.

Stressing the exceptional late-week warmth, the NWS noted that temperatures on Thursday soared 26 degrees above average at Newark Airport on Thursday.

Deprived of the sea breezes that cool Long Island, thermometers reached 75 at the New Jersey airport, breaking the 1977 record of 71.

New York’s balmy spring-like temperatures will be shared by most of its neighbors.

"For much of the East Coast, a taste of spring will continue today as temperatures are forecast to rise into the 60s and 70s ahead of a cold front," according to the Weather Prediction Center, part of the NWS.

All that mild weather vanishes by Friday night, however.

"A cold front will approach tonight as developing low pressure passes through Quebec," the NWS said.

"The front will move across the western half of the area late tonight with a chance of showers," the service said, advising that night time lows will fall to more normal levels: around freezing, but with a wind chill estimated at 20 to 25.

Saturday should be sunny – and temperatures will nearly hit 50 – though the wind gusts could reach almost 30 mph, the NWS said. The resulting wind chill will make it feel like 20 to 30.

Sunshine also should rule Sunday’s skies, with thermometers rising to 54, and winds calming to around a top speed of 17 mph.

However, the night time low could plummet to just 24, the service said.

"After below normal temperatures Sunday night into Monday, temperatures gradually warm through the end of the week to just above seasonable levels," the service said.

Monday should be sunny but cooler with a high in the upper 30s, followed by possible rain on Tuesday.

Clear skies are expected for Wednesday and Thursday with daytime highs just falling short of the 50s.