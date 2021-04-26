LI forecast: Sunny with highs in the high 50s to low 60s

Sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s, maybe even 60 degrees – that's the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures reaching to near 80 degrees on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

But it's possible April won't let the calendar go without a few more showers, the weather service noted, as its forecast suggested there's a good chance for rain both Thursday and Friday before the page turns to May on Saturday.

As of 5 a.m. Monday temperatures were in the upper 30s, headed for a possible 61 degrees.

Expect it to be a wind-swept day, however, with forecasters calling for northwest winds of 13-18 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph possible.

A small craft advisory is in effect for all Long Island waters – until 8 p.m. for the Long Island Sound and all South Shore waters through western Suffolk; until 10 p.m. eastward from there out to both the north and south forks. From Montauk Point east the advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.