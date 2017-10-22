More pleasant weekend weather on Long Island comes on Sunday when mostly sunny skies are expected along with a high around 74 degrees, according to forecasters.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer said, however, that while there’s no chance of precipitation, there may be some passing high clouds throughout the day on Sunday.

Look for “gorgeous weather again today across Long Island,” Hammer said.

Hammer noted Saturday’s high of 76 tied last year’s record for the date.

Carlie Buccola, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Upton, said the normal high at Islip is 61 and the low is 43.

Buccola said that to set a record Sunday the high would have to top 77, the record set in 1979.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A record-setting Sunday isn’t expected, Buccola said, but she added, “I also thought that [Saturday].”

There were no advisories for Sunday and the UV Index will be a moderate 3. Ocean waves will be 2 to 3 feet and 1 foot for the Sound. Visibility will be 10 miles and the water temperature will be between 60 and 65 degrees.

The low overnight on Sunday will be 57.

More unseasonably warm weather continues Monday when mostly sunny skies are again in the forecast with the high predicted to reach 72 and the low 63. There may be a chance of a light passing shower.

Highs remain near 70 on Tuesday when the warmest areas on the Island should be around 71, but keep those umbrellas handy since it will be cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day. The low will be 62.

For the middle of the workweek on Wednesday, the high will be a slightly cooler 59 and the low 50. The day will be mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers.

A mostly cloudy Thursday will bring highs around 62 and lows around 48.

A high of 64 starts off the weekend on a mostly cloudy Friday when the low will be 53 degrees.