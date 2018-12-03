TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Morning
52° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Forecast calls for mild day with temperatures in the 50s

Dense morning fog will give way to mostly

Dense morning fog will give way to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s on Long Island, forecasters said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Patricia Kitchen patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @patriciakitchen
Print

Long Island’s first workweek in December started off with some areas of dense fog, forecasters said, with Monday  set to bring mostly sunny skies as temperatures rise to the mid 50s.

That’s in the wake of Sunday’s 57 degree high at Long Island MacArthur Airport, where 48 was normal for the day.

With visibility improving to 2 miles or more, the dense fog advisory that had been in effect was canceled, the National Weather Service said,

At just around 7 a.m., Long Island MacArthur Airport was reporting partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 53 degrees.

For the week overall, Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist. says, “Good news: it will be drier; bad news: it will be colder.”

We’re then looking at a stretch of well-below normal temperatures, as “a much colder air mass” arrives, the weather service said. Tuesday, even with its sunny skies, is expected to warm up to only the upper 30s to low 40s, and that will feel colder, still, with wind chill.

Temperatures take a further nose dive as overnight lows before sunrise Wednesday are expected in the low 20s.

Wednesday, once again sunny, is expected to warm up to the mid 30s, with the workweek wrapping up Thursday and Friday with more sunny skies and highs in the low 40s.

There’s no mention of precipitation at this point for the week, as the period is looking to be “fairly uneventful for a change,” the weather service said.

That would be referring to serial bouts of rain, as half of November’s 30 days saw a trace to 1.52 inches of rain, and December is starting out with over an inch.

In fact, the airport hit a new record for being the wettest fall — that’s September through November — thanks to the 19.25 inches of rain that fell. The previous record was 18.55 set in 2005.

More news

Jack Harrison, 10, speaks at the Bayport-Blue Point Resident on $16M library plan: 'Kids are worth it'
Frank Conley, CEO of Vitamin World, seen in LI-based supplements retailer makes online push
Alex Monoyos, a junior at Bethpage High School LI students shave faces of teachers, administrators
On Wednesday, Nov. 21, Frank Scafuri, of Rockville After 45 years, LI man's Christmas song lives
Kevin McCarthy is consoled by his mother, Carolyn 25 years later, McCarthy reflects on LIRR shooting
An oil sheen is visible on the canal Neighbors frustrated by oil seeping into canal