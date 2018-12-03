Long Island’s first workweek in December started off with some areas of dense fog, forecasters said, with Monday set to bring mostly sunny skies as temperatures rise to the mid 50s.

That’s in the wake of Sunday’s 57 degree high at Long Island MacArthur Airport, where 48 was normal for the day.

With visibility improving to 2 miles or more, the dense fog advisory that had been in effect was canceled, the National Weather Service said,

At just around 7 a.m., Long Island MacArthur Airport was reporting partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 53 degrees.

For the week overall, Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist. says, “Good news: it will be drier; bad news: it will be colder.”

We’re then looking at a stretch of well-below normal temperatures, as “a much colder air mass” arrives, the weather service said. Tuesday, even with its sunny skies, is expected to warm up to only the upper 30s to low 40s, and that will feel colder, still, with wind chill.

Temperatures take a further nose dive as overnight lows before sunrise Wednesday are expected in the low 20s.

Wednesday, once again sunny, is expected to warm up to the mid 30s, with the workweek wrapping up Thursday and Friday with more sunny skies and highs in the low 40s.

There’s no mention of precipitation at this point for the week, as the period is looking to be “fairly uneventful for a change,” the weather service said.

That would be referring to serial bouts of rain, as half of November’s 30 days saw a trace to 1.52 inches of rain, and December is starting out with over an inch.

In fact, the airport hit a new record for being the wettest fall — that’s September through November — thanks to the 19.25 inches of rain that fell. The previous record was 18.55 set in 2005.