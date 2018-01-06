Harsh winds are expected to make Long Island feel even more freezing this weekend, bringing subzero temperatures just days after a major snowstorm blanketed Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory that remains in effect until Sunday morning. Winds will be so cold that they could cause frostbite in 30 minutes if skin is exposed, forecasters said.

“Do the obvious thing and put a hat and gloves on,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jeffrey Tongue. “Frostbite and hypothermia can occur because the winds take the heat away from the body.”

Overnight, the lows fell to minus 11 degrees when factoring in wind chills, said National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Pollina, based in Upton. The last time Long Island experienced above-freezing temperatures was Christmas Day, he added.

Saturday will be sunny, but frigid, with a high near 15 degrees. Factoring in the wind, it will feel like minus 5 to minus 10 degrees. Winds will blow from the northwest with gusts up to 37 miles per hour.

While Long Island did not break the record low of 1 degree on Saturday, a new record is likely in the near future, Pollina said.

“We’ll have a better chance at breaking the record tonight and into Sunday morning,” Pollina said. “The record is 6 degrees and we’re expecting 4.”

Sunday afternoon will be sunny with a high near 21 degrees. Winds will blow from the northwest at six to nine miles per hour. By Sunday night, it will turn cloudy and temperatures will climb to 23 degrees. Winds out of the southwest will gust as high as 23 miles per hour.

A cold air jet stream that had been resting in Canada in late December quickly made its way south, setting off a deep freeze. Looking at the temperatures around Christmas shows how fast the jet stream moved to Long Island, Pollina said.

“Just before Christmas, on the 23rd, we had highs in the lower 50s, which was above normal temperatures,” he said. “Then, on the 24th, it was only six degrees above normal. Then on the 26th, it just got progressively worse.”

Long Island weather: After snowstorm, below zero wind chill

Now that the jet stream is here, Long Island is in the middle of an arctic air mass, Pollina said.

Monday brings another chance of snow or freezing rain, the weather service predicted. But the day’s high, near 35 degrees, could mean Long Island will finally venture out of freezing territory on Monday. The chance for freezing rain or snow jumps to 40 percent Monday night, when the temperatures hit 34 degrees.

If it occurs, the precipitation on Monday night won’t be as heavy as Long Island experienced last week, but could ice roadways and sidewalks, Tongue said.