Forecast: Temps moderate, then drop again with possible snow

A midweek storm may bring 2 to 4 inches of snow for Long Island, forecasters say.

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
A cold snap brought a frigid start to 2018 with a chance of snow expected later in the week, forecasters said Monday.

“It doesn’t get any warmer any time soon,” said John Isgro, a meteorologist with News 12.

Unseasonably cold temperatures will continue this week and the air will get markedly chillier when another arctic blast arrives on Long Island by week’s end, forecasters said.

But they also warn that up to 4 inches of snow could drop in by Thursday.

“An area of low pressure is forecast to develop off the Southeast coast and track northeast Wednesday night into Thursday. This will bring a chance of snow beginning late Wednesday night,” the service said in its regional summary Monday.

Expect a slightly warmer trend — though still 10 to 15 degrees below normal — through Wednesday, said Patrick Maloit, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton, which predicted a low temperature of 11 degrees for Monday night and highs of 23 degrees and 29 degrees during daytime hours on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

“We have been 20 to 25 degrees below normal,” Maloit said. “We’re going to moderate, so we’re looking at 10 to 15 degrees warmer over the next couple of days. It’s still cold, but not as cold as it has been.”

Wind chills could dip down to 5 degrees on both days, though no precipitation is expected until late Wednesday or Thursday, when forecasters say Long Island has a 60 percent chance of snow, accumulating between 2 and 4 inches.

Friday and Saturday will bring back the extreme cold, Maloit said, adding that he expects daytime highs of 15 on both days and nighttime lows of 5 degrees, with wind chills diving down to 10 or 15 degrees below zero — dangerously frigid.

“If the forecast holds, within about 36 hours, we could issue an advisory” about the cold, he said.

