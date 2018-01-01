A cold snap brought a frigid start to 2018 with a slight chance of snow expected later in the week, forecasters said Monday.

“It doesn’t get any warmer any time soon,” said John Isgro, a meteorologist with News 12. Monday will be the coldest day of the week with temperatures in the teens and winds of 15 to 20 mph so “it is going to feel like zero.”

There may be a slight moderation on Wednesday and Thursday when temperatures reach near 30, but Thursday could also bring snow, Isgro said.

Colder temperatures return Friday and Saturday, he said.

Carlie Buccola, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Upton, said the cold will stick around pretty much throughout the week. The high New Year’s Day will not climb out of the teens with a wind chill hovering around zero and even below that at times.

“It just a bitterly cold air mass,” she said.

Temperatures Tuesday are expected to be in the low 20s with plenty of sunshine.