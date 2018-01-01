TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds Good Morning
Few Clouds Good Morning
NewsWeather

Forecast: A frigid start to 2018 on Long Island

By Joie Tyrrell joie.tyrrell@newsday.com @JoieTyrrell
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A cold snap brought a frigid start to 2018 with a slight chance of snow expected later in the week, forecasters said Monday.

“It doesn’t get any warmer any time soon,” said John Isgro, a meteorologist with News 12. Monday will be the coldest day of the week with temperatures in the teens and winds of 15 to 20 mph so “it is going to feel like zero.”

There may be a slight moderation on Wednesday and Thursday when temperatures reach near 30, but Thursday could also bring snow, Isgro said.

Colder temperatures return Friday and Saturday, he said.

Carlie Buccola, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Upton, said the cold will stick around pretty much throughout the week. The high New Year’s Day will not climb out of the teens with a wind chill hovering around zero and even below that at times.

“It just a bitterly cold air mass,” she said.

Temperatures Tuesday are expected to be in the low 20s with plenty of sunshine.

Headshot

Joie Tyrrell is a Long Island native and covers education for Newsday, where she has worked for nearly 20 years.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Don Clavin, Town of Hempstead receiver of taxes, Last-minute taxpayers take one more day to pay
A car slammed into a Mastic house Sunday, Man charged with DWI after crashing into home
Suffolk County police at scene of a robbery Police investigate Subway shop robbery
Westbury Village Hall is seen on Jan. 19, Moody's reaffirms village's rating
Brookhaven Town officials said they feared costs for Cost of building new ambulance company HQ rises
Indigo in Patchogue. New steakhouse opens in LI downtown
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE