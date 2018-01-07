The frigid grip that has held Long Island since Christmas will begin to loosen Sunday when the winds die down to make the still-below normal temperatures feel less biting.

Warmer weather was expected for the next week, with the thermometer expected to soar to a high of nearly 50 by Friday.

Before that predicted warm up, Long Island will see another cold day on Sunday. Some areas will see historic cold, before temperatures start rising later in the day, forecasters said.

“Islip had a record low today of 2 degrees — that breaks the old one of 6 set in 1968,” said Joe Pollina, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Upton, adding that the town’s normal high for Jan. 7 is 38 with a low of 24.

Temperatures will be in the teens with the high climbing only to about 19 degrees in many areas on Sunday but “it’s not going to feel as cold,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery.

At about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, the high for parts of Long Island was 5 degrees with wind chills coming out of the northwest at 12 mph, making it feel like -11. But that type of scenario was expected to improve, Avery said.

“The winds are going to die down as the day goes along and tonight,” Avery said. “Today will be sunny and cold but less windy with high temperatures in the teens.”

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Along with the diminishing winds, mostly sunny skies were in the forecast for Sunday, with overnight lows expected to stay around 16 degrees.

The grip of brutal weather is set to loosen even more on Monday when a relatively warm high of 33 is predicted, though clouds will increase and light rain or wet snow is predicted for the afternoon. Look for a low of 30.

“Basically we start warming up [Sunday] with temperatures in the upper teens and some spots reaching 20 — probably the center of the Island,” Pollina said. “This is from high pressure pushing off the east coast that allow temperatures to warm up slightly — that happens more so on Monday when temperatures will be above 30 degrees on most of the Island.”

Long Island weather: After snowstorm, below zero wind chill

Some clouds hang around for Tuesday morning before sun increases in the afternoon and highs inch up to near 49 and the lows drops between 20 and 25.

Much more seasonable weather arrives on Wednesday when it will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s and lows remain in the 30s at near 35.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with showers possible in the evening and a high expected to hit 45. The low is forecast to be 40.

Mostly cloudy skies start off the weekend on Friday but so do those warmer temperatures. Highs will inch up to near 50 with lows near 40.