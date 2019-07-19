Heat wave expected to draw crowds at LI beaches, pools

Hot enough for you, Long Islanders?

With extreme weather on the way this weekend, Nassau and Suffolk residents will be looking to beat the heat at area pools, cooling centers and ocean beaches.

“With the beautiful beach weather we are having, we expect tens of thousands of people to come and enjoy the park,” said Kevin Connelly, director of Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning starting at 6 a.m. Saturday and continuing through to Sunday at 8 p.m.

While temperatures are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 90s Saturday and Sunday, the heat index, which gauges the effects of heat and humidity, is expected to reach a scorching 110, the Weather Service said.

The heat wave has prompted Nassau, Suffolk and Long Island towns and villages to open cooling centers across the region where residents can chill out in the air conditioning. Many other municipalities have extended their pool and beach hours in anticipation of large crowds of children and families.

But George Gorman, regional director of New York State Parks, said he does not necessarily expect "overwhelming" crowds at Long Island beaches just because it's a heat wave.

"With more backyard pools than ever, with more air conditioning than ever, with more air-conditioned malls than ever, some people tend to not go down to the beach and stay in air conditioning," he said.

Medical officials warn that the combination of heat and humidity can quickly go from uncomfortable to dangerous — especially for children, seniors and those with chronic medical conditions.

Fred Davis, associate chair of the emergency department at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, said doctors and nurses are anticipating an uptick in heat-related illnesses, including dehydration, dizziness, exhaustion and anxiety. Most at risk, he said, are young kids, the elderly and individuals on psychiatric medication who are at greater risk of deydration.

"Be mindful of the heat and head out in the early mornings and end of the day and avoid the midday," Davis said.

Officials also advise residents to check in on their elderly relatives and neighbors, particularly those living in housing where they don't have control of their heating and air conditioning systems.

The insufferable temperatures, however, will not deter work scheduled this weekend to demolish the Urban Avenue grade crossing in Westbury — one of eight street-level crossings along the Long Island Rail Road Main Line being eliminated as part of the Third Track project. During the weekend no train service will be available between Hicksville and Mineola and schedules will be also affected on all other LIRR branches.