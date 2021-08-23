TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island still under flood watch, more rain possible, NWS says

Long Island was largely spared from Tropical Storm

Long Island was largely spared from Tropical Storm Henri, which veered east. Residents reacted to the storm that didn't pack the powerful punch some had anticipated. Newsday's Cecilia Dowd reports. Credit: Newsday Staff

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Long Island avoided the hurricane-force winds previously predicted for what is now Tropical Depression Henri, but a flood watch remains in effect and the storm could still bring another two to four inches of rain to the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Flash flooding is possible, particularly in areas that received heavy rain, and more wet weather is in the forecast Monday, the weather service said. The flood watch extends until 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Showers and thunderstorms are most likely Monday afternoon, but should diminish by the night and into early Tuesday, the weather service said.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the low 80s Monday and the southern coast may best be avoided as a high rip current risk remains at all Atlantic Ocean beaches.

There was no major flooding or accidents reported overnight, according to Suffolk and Nassau police. PSEG Long Island reported 73 customers without power as of 6:21 a.m. Monday.

And service on the Long Island Rail Road had been restored for Monday after trains in much of Suffolk County were shut down for the storm on Sunday.

The highest wind gusts recorded were 69 mph on Great Gull Island and 53 mph in Stony Brook, according to the latest weather service data. The highest rainfall totals were about 5 inches in Seaford and 4.85 in Wantagh, according to the weather service.

Mostly dry and sunny conditions ahead

Once the rain departs, hot weather is expected for the rest of the week.

"We dry out Tuesday and Wednesday and should have mostly sunny skies," said James Tomasini, a meteorologist with the weather service.

Highs on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be in the upper 80s while Friday is predicted to be in the mid-80s.

There is a slight chance of rain Thursday and Friday, Tomasini said.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

More news

"The flag was designed by Park Ranger Michael
Smithtown public safety department now has its own flag
Skateboarding at Hempstead's Kennedy Memorial Park.
A diverse mix and a vibrant downtown in Hempstead
Matt Prue, from Stonington, Conn., walks out into
Henri hurls rain as system settles atop swamped Northeast
Riverhead is expected to hold meetings on water-related
Riverhead to hold meetings on water issues
Lisa Poindexter, 67, of Brooklyn, uses a kickboard
LI program aims to save Black lives via swimming lessons
An authentic COVID-19 vaccination card.
Increased penalties for phony vaccination cards sought
Didn’t find what you were looking for?