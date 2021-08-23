Long Island avoided the hurricane-force winds previously predicted for what is now Tropical Depression Henri, but a flood watch remains in effect and the storm could still bring another two to four inches of rain to the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Flash flooding is possible, particularly in areas that received heavy rain, and more wet weather is in the forecast Monday, the weather service said. The flood watch extends until 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Showers and thunderstorms are most likely Monday afternoon, but should diminish by the night and into early Tuesday, the weather service said.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the low 80s Monday and the southern coast may best be avoided as a high rip current risk remains at all Atlantic Ocean beaches.

There was no major flooding or accidents reported overnight, according to Suffolk and Nassau police. PSEG Long Island reported 73 customers without power as of 6:21 a.m. Monday.

And service on the Long Island Rail Road had been restored for Monday after trains in much of Suffolk County were shut down for the storm on Sunday.

The highest wind gusts recorded were 69 mph on Great Gull Island and 53 mph in Stony Brook, according to the latest weather service data. The highest rainfall totals were about 5 inches in Seaford and 4.85 in Wantagh, according to the weather service.

Mostly dry and sunny conditions ahead

Once the rain departs, hot weather is expected for the rest of the week.

"We dry out Tuesday and Wednesday and should have mostly sunny skies," said James Tomasini, a meteorologist with the weather service.

Highs on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be in the upper 80s while Friday is predicted to be in the mid-80s.

There is a slight chance of rain Thursday and Friday, Tomasini said.