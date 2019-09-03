Hurricane Dorian, its slow pace intensifying its destructiveness, now is crawling about 100 miles east-north-east of West Palm Beach, Florida, but should largely spare Long Island when what's left of it arrives Friday, forecasters said Tuesday.

Though still pounding the Bahamas at midmorning, Dorian's tentacles already were starting to brush Florida's east coast.

"Wind gusts to tropical storm force are now occurring along the Treasure Coast of Florida," the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said at 10 a.m. A gust of 41 mph was recorded at the Melbourne Beach Barrier Island Sanctuary.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the storm was downgraded to Category 2 with sustained winds of 110 mph — a drop from this weekend's Category 5, when Dorian's winds hit 185 mph.

"Although the official forecast does not show Dorian making landfall along the Florida east coast, users are reminded not to forecast on the exact forecast track," the National Hurricane Center said, cautioning that even minor changes in its path could devastate Florida seafront.

Dorian has barely budged for the past 18 hours, it said, because the currents that were steering it have collapsed. The storm should turn north, and slowly accelerate, in about 48 hours. As survivors of 2012 superstorm Sandy may recall, slow-speed hurricanes can be among the most destructive.

Long Island's East Enders on Friday night should be able to attribute an inch of rain and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph to the storm that has relentlessly assaulted the Bahamas, an island nation spread across 700 miles in the Atlantic, killing at least five people and damaging thousands of homes.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The tail end of Dorian should clear out of Long Island by Saturday morning.

"And that looks to be probably the biggest impacts right now," said David Radell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, though mariners might wish to be extra cautious.

"As we get into the Friday time frame, we will see an increase in rough seas, rip currents, things like that, along the South Shore," Radell said.

Still, "the current path right now of Dorian really has it well offshore of the Island," he said.

Bahamians sheltering on Grand Bahama appear unlikely to see clear skies today.

"These hazards will continue over Grand Bahama Island through much of today," the National Hurricane Center said.

A spokesman for the UN World Food Program said preliminary calculations show that 45,700 people in Grand Bahama island may need food, along with another 14,500 in the neighboring Abaco islands.

Some 62,000 people also will need access to clean drinking water, according to the International Red Cross. A Red Cross spokesman, Matthew Cochrane, estimated about 45 percent of homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco were severely damaged or destroyed and the organization will help 20,000 of the most vulnerable people, including a large Haitian community.

With AP