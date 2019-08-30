While Hurricane Dorian blossomed into a major storm off the Bahamas on Friday afternoon and could strike Florida just as the Labor Day holiday winds down, any effects on Long Island are too far off to accurately predict, the National Weather Service said.

“It’s quite a ways from Florida and even farther from here. We have a long time to see how this one takes off after it reaches Florida,” said weather service meteorologist Melissa Di Spigna.

Dorian is expected to make landfall on Florida's east coast early Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center predicts.

With short-term forecasts, Di Spigna said, “There’s not a lot of reliability with anything beyond a couple of days."

Whether early September brings lots of rain from Dorian to Long Island depends on the storm’s path after it makes its way along the Florida coast.

“If it moves offshore, we won’t see much rain or much of anything," Di Spigna said. "If it moves inland, there is the potential for more rain.”