Hurricane Dorian, threatening the Carolina coasts Thursday as a strong Category 2, will skirt eastern Long Island as a weaker storm, national forecasters said.

The storm is forecast to be about 150 miles southeast of Montauk Point at about 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center, "and that's good news," said Tim Morrin, an Islip-based National Weather Service meteorologist, on Thursday morning.

As the storm moves northeast, it is likely to accelerate "and stay quite a distance from the southeast coast of Long Island," Morrin said.

By the time Dorian’s outermost winds come anywhere near eastern Long Island, it likely will have been downgraded to a tropical storm, forecasters said. The minimum sustained wind speed for hurricanes is 74 mph.

Still, erosion is one of the local risks, along with rip currents.

“All the ocean beaches are susceptible,” Morrin said. “The propagation of waves crashing into the beach — waves would occur first in south New Jersey and then pretty quickly across the South Shore of Long Island,” Morrin said.

During the day Friday and on into the night, he said, “You’re going to have chaotic surf conditions for at least two tide cycles.” And possibly, the Sound could see some above-normal tides.

“Really, the good news for the Sound is the movement of the storm and its speed — we’re not expecting a really long duration of the onshore push of water,” Morrin said. “Now, from the eastern Sound to the west, [we] will have some higher-than-normal tides … but as far as likely erosion, mostly that would be those waves crashing into our South Shore.”

Locally, clouds might roll in starting Thursday, and South Fork residents and visitors on Friday could be dodging intermittent rain and coping with wind gusts possibly hitting 30 or 40 mph, which, Morrin noted, are powerful enough to knock down branches.

That possibility is one PSEG Long Island said it was preparing for as it tracks Dorian. The utility, in a statement, said "it is ensuring extra supplies are on hand, including poles and transformers, and will have additional personnel ready to respond to any possible power outages the approaching storm brings."

As of 11 Thursday morning, Dorian's sustained winds were clocked at 110 mph, making it a strong Category 2 storm, a downgrade from Category 3 earlier in the day. It was moving at about 8 mph about 50 miles east-southeast of South Carolina's Charleston and 140 miles south-southwest of North Carolina's Wilmington, the National Hurricane Center said.

In Charleston on Thursday morning, the local National Weather Service office warned of possible deluges, saying Dorian could pour 1 to 2 inches of rain an hour. "Major rainfall flooding could prompt many rescues." Storm surges could be as high as 4 to 7 feet, it said. Forecasting wind gusts of up to 80 mph, the NWS added: "Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind."

Boaters, the NWS warned, should seek safe harbors to avoid breaking waves as high as 15 feet; waterspouts — they can overturn boats — and wind gusts of up to 57 mph.

A tropical storm warning had been issued for much of the mid-Atlantic seaboard: from the North Carolina-Virginia border north to Fenwick Island, Delaware, the National Hurricane Center said.

In the Bahamas, punished by Dorian all last weekend with relentless rain and 185-mph winds, about 70,000 people "are in immediate need of lifesaving assistance" on just Abaco and Grand Bahama, the UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said. Both those islands lie in the northern section of the Atlantic's nation's chain of islands.

On one social media site, dorianpeoplesearch.com, friends and relatives of 5,500 missing Bahamians were seeking information.

With AP