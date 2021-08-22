Henri weakens to tropical storm and moves east, but torrential rains continue 

This story was reported by John Asbury, Rachelle Blidner, Vera Chinese, Scott Eidler, Mark Harrington, Keldy Ortiz and Jean-Paul Salamanca. It was written by Blidner and Eidler.

Tropical Storm Henri pummeled Long Island with heavy rains, coastal erosion and flooding that could last through Monday, but spared the region the hurricane-force winds that turned out the lights elsewhere in the Northeast.

Henri made landfall on the coast of Rhode Island Sunday afternoon, packing high winds that knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and bands of rain that led to flash flooding from New Jersey to Massachusetts.

On the East End, peak winds of 25 to 40 mph sustained winds and higher gusts were seen in some places.

The highest wind report was 69 mph out of Great Gull Island but most other wind reports out of Suffolk were in the high 30s and 40s.

But that was a far cry from the more than 80 mph forecast as late as Saturday night.

Still, the storm is still leaving behind plenty of water -- moderate storm surges and erosion on the coastline and another four to six inches of rain on the East End on top of what fell earlier, forecasters said .

Even before 2 p.m., in Nassau, rainfall ranged from a little bit more than an inch in Syosset to 3.86 inches in Massapequa Park. In Suffolk, it ranged from 1.6 inches in Selden to 2.91 in West Babylon. Sunday afternoon and evening, heavy rain continued to fall.

Its Sunday afternoon storm briefing, the National Weather Service warned: "Flash Flooding is still a major concern through Monday."

A flood watch for the entire area has been extended through Monday evening. Dangerous marine conditions, strong rip currents still are ongoing and high tide flooding is expected Sunday night.

"The East end of Long Island, North Shore of E LI north facing shorelines of the Great South Bay have the highest threat of major inundation," the weather service said, adding that the afternoon and evening high tides present the greatest concern.

At the Nautical Mile in Freeport on Sunday, Village Mayor Robert Kennedy said Sunday afternoon that even with new technology to prevent road flooding: "The issue that we have is the amount of rain in the short time it’s falling. The existing storm system may not be able to handle that quantity of water in that shorter period. But it’s to be seen."

The more dire forecast ahead of the storm set the stage for a potential calamity on Long Island, especially on the East End.

But as the storm shifted, the sun came out in Montauk in late morning.

"Fortunately, we were spared from the worst of the storm," National Weather Service meteorologist Dominic Rammuni said, warning that the forecast could still change. "Fortunately, we dodged a bullet."

While PSEG Long Island had warned thousands could lose power for more than a week based on the forecast, the utility reported less than a thousand of its approximately 1.1 million customers were without power around at 5 p.m.

Speaking outside his store at the mostly-quiet Mount Sinai Shopping Center in Mount Sinai sometime after 1 pm, George Moss, of Smithtown, said he had seen far stronger storms than Henri.

"The shopping center is empty because people think it’s dangerous outside and it’s not," Moss said. "I don’t even see one tree down here."

"There’s a lot of hype out there that’s not good for the public," Moss said. "It forced everyone to buy gas. I already had a full tank of gas so I didn’t need to buy, but now a lot of gas stations have no gas left."

Dan Losquadro, Brookhaven’s highway superintendent, said the town had not seen much flooding along roads away from coastal areas.

"With all the water impounded in the Long Island Sound by the rotation of the storm, we actually expect tonight’s high tide to be the worst of that inundation, so we have some of those roads blocked off," Losquadro said. "Right now, we’re in good shape, but we’ll continue to monitor it through the evening with our police department and public safety division."

On Main Street in Northport, town officials blocked off the docks as water poured out of drains into the harbor from flooded roadways

Several businesses along Main Street were closed while store owners piled sandbags in front of their doors. But some restaurants remained opened during the storm, including Skipper’s Pub on the water, offering shelter to weary customers with cabin fever.

Skipper’s owner Paul Gallowitsch said he opened at noon with his full crew after assessing the storm. He said he hosted a steady flow of customers at the bar and reservations for dinner.

Howard Goldstein, 62, of Northport came to Skippers with his wife after they heard from friends the restaurant was open.

"It was a lot of nothing. I want a new storm and I want my money back," he joked. "I saw the track of the storm and knew nothing was going to happen."

Jones Beach experienced extensive flooding, and Mastic Beach had streets with about a foot of water.

In Southampton Town, back roads began to flood around 10 a.m. amid worsening conditions, with waves picking up and branches falling down. Police blocked cars from heading south on the Ponquogue Bridge to Dune Road in Hampton Bays.

On the North Fork, rain was steady, but winds were quiet around 10 a.m. In Port Jefferson, light flooding was visible along the side of the road on North Country Road around 9 a.m.

The North Ferry, which connects Greenport to Shelter Island, was running on Sunday morning. Most businesses were closed, with some boarded up and sandbags piled up outside.

In Nassau County, there were more than 30 motor vehicle accidents since rain began Saturday night, officials said.

Eye of storm veers east

Forecasts had predicted Henri would barrel onto Long Island with the eye of the storm striking Montauk, with hurricane warnings in effect from Port Jefferson and Mastic Beach to the East End. But the storm veered east after reaching the minimum strength needed to be called a hurricane, Rammuni said.

The National Hurricane Center downgraded the storm around 7 a.m. Sunday because sustained winds fell below 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

"This is the best outcome we could’ve hoped for," meteorologist Bill Korbel told Newsday's Faith Jessie.

Outgoing-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Curran and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone all called the storm's downgrade "good news" and touted the preparations officials had made in case the forecast was as bad as predicted.

Thousands left Fire Island on Saturday under emergency voluntary evacuation orders, Bellone said. Southampton Town officials went door to door on Dune Road, asking people to leave and informing them what should happen should "God forbid" they need to be rescued after deciding to stay, town emergency management administrator Ryan Murphy said on MSNBC.

"Well, we’re catching a little bit of a break, believe it or not," said Steven Skrynecki, Southampton Town Police Chief. "This is bad, but we thought it would be worse."

David Berson, of Greenport, who runs a solar-powered tour boat off Preston’s dock, was thankful the storm appeared to have spared the village.

"I think it was a great exercise in preparedness. I am really delighted that everybody got their act together," Berson said.

"I am also so grateful to Mother Nature for not landing directly here," he added. "I’ve been full of anxiety. Any time you own an object that floats in the water, you’re anxious about it."

The forecast did not deter some other people, even as officials urged residents to stay inside.

Bill Luzzi traveled to Long Beach from Lynbrook and believed the conditions were fine for him to surf.

"They’re about head-high, fun, clean waves, and the wind is cooperating right now, creating fun surfing conditions," Luzzi said. "When you spend a lot of time around the ocean … you know your limits, and I wasn’t really hesitant at all."