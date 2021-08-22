TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Evening
NewsWeather

Here's why Hurricane Henri shifted east, became a tropical storm

Satellite image shows Tropical Storm Henri moving past

Satellite image shows Tropical Storm Henri moving past Long Island on Sunday morning.   Credit: NOAA

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottEidler
Print

Long Islanders bracing for the first hurricane to land here since 1985 woke up Sunday to what officials cautiously called "good news" for the region — it was now a tropical storm and heading east of Montauk.

Here's why that happened.

Through part of Friday and most of Saturday, forecasters predicted Hurricane Henri would strike Long Island directly. The Category 1 hurricane would have been the first such storm to make landfall on Long Island since Hurricane Gloria arrived Sept. 27, 1985.

Newsday meteorologist Bill Korbel said a low-pressure system over the Appalachians was expected to pull Henri to the west, toward Long Island.

"That obviously did not happen," he said Sunday.

"The luck was great, because it missed us. It didn’t happen. So, Henri broke away from that flow, and moved straight north, passing between Montauk and just about right over Block Island."

Plus, the storm weakened a little once it got closer, Korbel said. "It fell apart over the cool water east of us," he said.

In addition, he said, "The left side of a northward moving storm is the weaker side," and that's where Long Island sat.

The storm's track shifted multiple times in the days leading up to Sunday. Just a few days ago it had been expected to hit western parts of Cape Cod. Then it moved closer to central Suffolk County before heading back east.

"A difference of 30 miles when compared to the Earth’s diameter of 7,900 miles may not seem like much, but it can be when you're dealing with a hurricane," Korbel said. "These forecasts are never going to be perfect. We try to do the best we can and it's always better to be overprepared than underprepared."

Headshot of Newsday employee Scott Eidler on June

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

More news

Sandbags were placed in front of Chase Bank
Henri weakens to tropical storm and moves east, but torrential rains continue
Flooding at Jones Beach tower Sunday
Henri's storm surge, rains mean possible flooding through Monday
A man walks through the surf at Coopers
Biden approves NY emergency declaration for Tropical Storm Henri 
A utility pole split on Route 48 in
PSEG: Henri's shift to the east helps reduce outages on LI
Long Island Rail Road workers try to free
Henri cancels flights at airports; eastbound LIRR service suspended
People cross the street as rain falls in
Pre-Henri rainfall wallops NYC, breaks record
Didn’t find what you were looking for?