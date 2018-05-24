NOAA: Atlantic hurricane season likely near- or above-normal
NOAA’s forecasters predict a 70 percent likelihood of 10 to 16 named storms, of which five to nine could become hurricanes.
There’s a 75 percent chance that the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season will see near- or above-normal activity, forecasters said Thursday.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center predicts “a 35 percent chance of an above-normal season, a 40 percent chance of a near-normal season, and a 25 percent chance of a below-normal season,” according to a news release.
The season officially lasts from June 1 until Nov. 30.
“With the advances made in hardware and computing over the course of the last year, the ability of NOAA scientists to both predict the path of storms and warn Americans who may find themselves in harm’s way is unprecedented,” Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a statement. “The devastating hurricane season of 2017 demonstrated the necessity for prompt and accurate hurricane forecasts.”
A normal season would bring 12 named storms, six of them hurricanes, and three of them major, according to NOAA.
The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season was extremely active — with 17 named storms, 10 of them hurricanes, and six of them major at category 3 or higher. Areas of the southeastern United States, Caribbean and Gulf Coast were particularly hard hit.
Atlantic Tropical Cyclone Names, 2018
Alberto
Beryl
Chris
Debby
Ernesto
Florence
Gordon
Helene
Isaac
Joyce
Kirk
Leslie
Michael
Nadine
Oscar
Patty
Rafael
Sara
Tony
Valerie
William
