A La Nina weather pattern that may emerge in the tropical Pacific could increase the number of storms during the 2021 hurricane season, forecasters said.

The New York metropolitan region might not get hammered by storms as hard as the South and Midwest, should La Nina indeed develop for the second year in a row. But, experts say, the more storms that are produced, the greater the chance for at least one to head up to Long Island.

Already, Elsa surprised forecasters by becoming the fifth named storm of the June 1 to Nov. 30 Atlantic hurricane season. Usually the fifth such storm does not strike until August.

"Elsa’s development and intensification into a hurricane in the tropical Atlantic also typically portends an active season. We anticipate an above-normal probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean," Colorado State University said in its July 8 forecast.

Pam Knox, a University of Georgia agricultural climatologist in Watkinsville stressed that Elsa came unusually early, adding: "With La Nina coming back, we’re actually likely to see another active part of the hurricane season from late August to around mid-October."

In late May, NOAA experts said there was a 70% probability that 13 to 20 named storms will develop, with top winds of at least 39 mph — about half the minimum wind speed of 74 mph for a hurricane.

The National Aeronautic and Atmospheric Administration last week issued a watch, saying conditions now favor La Nina arising from Sept. to November.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

This helped lead Colorado State University’s Department of Atmospheric Science in Fort Collins. to predict an extra three named storms in the Atlantic Basin, raising the total to 21 from 18, which was an already busy storm season.

David Robinson, the New Jersey State climatologist, said if La Nina develops, the trajectory of the storms tends to go away from the Northeast.

"There's a huge impact on the tristate area," said Robinson, who manages the Rutgers New Jersey Weather Network of more than 60 weather stations, said by telephone.

"Most of the storms from La Nina tend to go up the Ohio Valley into the Great Lakes, rather than up the East Coast, rather than these really impactful nor'easters."

"More storms can theoretically increase your odds of something coming up the East Coast," he said, adding "it doesn't guarantee it, they could all go into the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico."

But if the early signals prove accurate and La Nina arises and lingers into the winter, the Northeast winter may not be "brutally cold" so there could be more rain and less snow, Robinson said.

NOAA next updates its hurricane forecast in the first week in August, a spokeswoman said.

La Nina arises when the east to west trade winds around the equator intensify, pushing the Pacific Ocean toward Asia and Australia and affecting the polar jet stream.

"What happens is, that the winds’ strengthen, and you can think of it like mechanically pulling water away from the west coast of South America," explained Michelle L’Heureux, a NOAA climate scientist. .

"Since we can’t have a hole in the ocean, it upwells from the deep ocean, so it helps to cool things down."

That in turn pushes jet streams — rivers of air mostly blowing west, high up in the atmosphere that speed flights to Europe from the United States, for example — further north toward Washington State and Alaska, said Mark William Wysocki, senior lecturer, Earth and atmospheric sciences at Cornell University, who also is New York State's climatologist.

"Therefore, these hurricanes will experience less wind shear; less wind shear across the Gulf means the probability is that an increasing number of hurricanes form."

The term shear is defined as a swift change in the wind's direction or speed.

The El Nino weather pattern, which can be thought of as the opposite of La Nina, in contrast can drive the jet stream further south. "With that kind of jet stream, you end up killing off the hurricanes," Wysocki said, as they cannot withstand those air currents.

Both La Nina and El Nino usually last around nine to 12 months, NOAA says.

El Nino emerges when easterly trade winds weaken — or even change direction. This reduces how much of the cooler waters from the bottom of the ocean rise to the surface on South America's west coast. And the warmer waters can, NOAA says, can "slosh" toward the eastern Pacific.

The higher water temperature at the surface in turn increases evaporation, sending more moisture into the air, and possibly raising how much rain or snow falls in the eastern United States, the experts said.

"As storms often move up the coast during El Nino winters, the Eastern Seaboard generally experiences above-normal precipitation," according to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.