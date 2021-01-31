The state is shuttering five COVID-19 vaccination centers on Monday, including those at Jones Beach and Stony Brook University, because of the severe winter storm expected to last throughout the day, officials said Sunday.

People who had appointments at the state centers will receive an email or text message with a new time and day for later this week, according to Melissa DeRosa, secretary to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The state vaccination sites closing for the day include Aqueduct Racetrack, the Javits Center and Westchester County Center as well as Jones Beach and Stony Brook.

"If you have an issue with the time or date of the appointment there will be a phone number in the email or text message that you could call to reschedule, but you're guaranteed to get your appointment this week," DeRosa said during Cuomo’s press briefing on Sunday.

DeRosa said six pop-up vaccination sites planned for Monday in the Bronx and Brooklyn at the Bartow Community Center, the Bronx River Addition, the Latino Pastoral Action Center, the Edenwald Houses, the Cornerstone Baptist Church and God's Battalion of Prayer Church will be rescheduled for Feb. 3.

The state’s decision to close its mass vaccination centers on Monday does not impact existing appointments at pharmacies, local health departments and other locations. People who have appointments at those sites should check in to see if they will remain open during the storm.

Currently, about 7.1 million New Yorkers are eligible to receive the vaccine but there has not been nearly enough supply to meet that demand. Cuomo said the federal government has pledged to increase New York’s weekly vaccine by 16% over the next three weeks.

On Long Island, 288,360 doses of the vaccine have been distributed and 205,038 doses (both first and second shots) have been administered, according to state figures.

