Long Island weather: Mild Saturday, with temperatures set to rise in coming days

It's going to get hot again.

Sunshine on Saturday, after a cooler night than expected out in the pine barrens, will help lift temperatures to about 75 degrees amid light and variable breezes. A sky-clearing high pressure system is stretching from the Southwest to the East Coast, forecasters said.

The spike in temperatures begins on Sunday.

"By Sunday, August-like temperatures arrive in the mid-Atlantic and sultry conditions return to the Desert Southwest," the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center said.

Sunday’s daytime high should spike to 81 on Long Island and Monday’s should hit 86, before the thermometers slowly retreat over the next few days back to the upper 70s, the weather service said. At night, look for lows to slip to the 60s.

Any late-summer beachgoers will encounter risks Saturday.

Hurricane Larry, which made landfall in Newfoundland not long before dawn, keeps sending large swells toward the East Coast, the hurricane center said. Larry was about 455 miles north-northeast of Newfoundland’s Cape Race at 5 a.m., and should dwindle into a post-tropical cyclone later today.

There is a high surf advisory, with large breaking waves of four-to-seven feet, until 9 p.m. tonight, and a high rip current risk until Sunday at 9 p.m., the weather service said.

By Saturday afternoon, winds should revert to their usual pattern, rising up from the Gulf of Mexico, so look for humidity to rise, the weather service said.

A cold front, coupled with a possibly rain-causing low pressure system, heads south through the region on Saturday night — but only southeastern Connecticut might see thunderstorms as a result.

Cold fronts can cause showers when there is moisture-laden air ahead of them that then cools as it rises, allowing vapors to condense into clouds.

After a warm and sunny Sunday, the cold front will keep heading south. Once again, Long Island may be spared any showers that could arise inland, most likely west of New York City, the weather service said.

"With the front to the south of the area on Tuesday, conditions should be dry through the morning as high pressure builds in," the weather service said.

There's "a chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly inland Tuesday evening," the service added. Possible rain and storms should again be limited to inland sections of the tristate area on Wednesday and Thursday, but they could become more widespread on Friday.