Forecast: Partly sunny and warm on LI

Monday sets the stage for a promising early start to the work week, though not for snowlovers – as only a few showers and balmy, mid-50s daytime temperatures are predicted – just over a week before winter officially begins on Dec. 21.

Look for sunshine to slowly break through the clouds today, the National Weather Service said.

The daytime high of 54 will, however, be somewhat offset by winds gusting from the west as high as 15 mph.

Today’s clouds will be vanquished by a high-pressure system arriving from the southwest, whose falling air, drying and cooling, inhibits vapors from condensing.

"Some breezy conditions remain tonight with high pressure still southwest of the region again mitigating radiational cooling," the weather service said, referring to the way clear skies allow heat to escape the Earth.

Tonight’s low temperature of just above freezing mirrors what can expected for the next seven days.

Tuesday should offer even more sun and calmer, north winds – no swifter than 9 mph – coupled with nearly the same daytime high, according to the weather service.

A second, stronger high pressure system will also begin sailing through.

Because its center is closer to the tri-state area, the weather service explained, this will narrow the gradient, or difference in air pressure between the two systems, "and allow for lighter winds late tonight into Tuesday," the weather service explained.

Blowing from the north, however, those breezes will cap temperatures, which might be just a little cooler than the day before.

The center of one high pressure system will be reach Cape Cod on Wednesday so the day should be dry but increasing moisture could bring at least scattered showers ahead of a warm front marching in. Expect cloudy skies with winds blowing from the southeast, and a 30% chance of showers for Wednesday night.

Warm fronts can produce showers, the experts say. When they bump into cooler air, their warm, rising air allows clouds to form above the cool air that then descend, delivering rain.

"Any lingering showers end Thursday morning, then moderate southwesterly winds produce the warmest day of the week," the weather service said.

Thursday, though cloudy, should be the week’s warmest day, the forecasters said, with a high of 57. And the night also will be mild. Thermometers may fall no further than 44.

By Thursday night, a cold front should make its way to the tri-state region,

"It would not be surprising to see just a few sprinkles ahead of the front," the weather service said.

Much like a warm front, a cold front develops when it encounters warmer air – with a key difference.

The air in cold fronts tends to move swiftly than the air in warm fronts, the experts said.

Thus, cold fronts can produce more powerful storms as they lift the warm air ahead of them into the atmosphere, allowing moisture to produce rain-delivering and possibly thunderstorm creating clouds.

The interaction of these systems, the weather service said, is why Saturday might be rather wet.

Friday sees the sun return, with a daytime high of 54, predicted the weather service.

Showers could arrive not long after midnight as Saturday begins, with the chances assessed at 50%.

Rain also looks likely Saturday, when the odds rise to 60%, before those chances halve to 30% that night, the weather service said.

At least Sunday, for now, looks bright and clear – and cooler, with a daytime high of just 41.

Predicting the weather that far ahead, however, is no sure bet. As the weather service advised:

"A high amount of uncertainty creeps in at the end of the forecast period."