Forecast: High humidity today followed by thunderstorms, possible flash floods

Fog and mist, followed by high humidity and likely showers and thunderstorms, are all in the forecast for Monday, the National Weather Service said, while also issuing a flash flood watch for the metro area, including Nassau County and western Suffolk.

The watch is in effect from 2 p.m. until 10 a.m. Tuesday, the weather service said, saying 1 to 3 inches of rain are "likely" with localized areas seeing more than 4 inches "possible."

The Watch warning reads: "Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon in the vicinity of a warm front. As this front sinks back to the south tonight it will continue to focus thunderstorm activity and heavy rain potential over the watch area, especially in and around the New York City Tri-State area. This rain will be falling in areas hard hit by heavy rain and flash flooding late last week."

The weather service said conditions could lead to rain, heavy rain, patchy fog and thunderstorms Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around the low 80s all three days.

In fact, it sounds like Long Island could be in for a miserable weather week, with thunderstorms also possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Thursday, it figures to be hazy, hot and humid with early clouds and fog burning off and a high of 87 degrees.