TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsWeather

Forecast: High humidity today followed by thunderstorms, possible flash floods

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Fog and mist, followed by high humidity and likely showers and thunderstorms, are all in the forecast for Monday, the National Weather Service said, while also issuing a flash flood watch for the metro area, including Nassau County and western Suffolk.

The watch is in effect from 2 p.m. until 10 a.m. Tuesday, the weather service said, saying 1 to 3 inches of rain are "likely" with localized areas seeing more than 4 inches "possible."

The Watch warning reads: "Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon in the vicinity of a warm front. As this front sinks back to the south tonight it will continue to focus thunderstorm activity and heavy rain potential over the watch area, especially in and around the New York City Tri-State area. This rain will be falling in areas hard hit by heavy rain and flash flooding late last week."

The weather service said conditions could lead to rain, heavy rain, patchy fog and thunderstorms Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around the low 80s all three days.

In fact, it sounds like Long Island could be in for a miserable weather week, with thunderstorms also possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Thursday, it figures to be hazy, hot and humid with early clouds and fog burning off and a high of 87 degrees.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

More news

The Park at East Hills, which has a
Roslyn Heights' allure: schools, shopping, commute
G2D, a Huntington-based developer, has proposed creating a
Riverhead mulls first overlay district project to help spur revitalization
Dr. Kristina Deligiannidis, associate professor at the Feinstein
Scientists: Postpartum depression drug showing positive results
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan,
5 things to know about the expanded child tax credit
Rachel Epstein, 89, of Roslyn, Holocaust survivor whose
Anne Frank's hope, bravery in darkest times celebrated
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams speaks at Borough
NYC Democratic hopeful Adams to meet with Biden on gun violence
Didn’t find what you were looking for?