Long Islanders are in for soggy and continuing warm weather early this week along with wind gusts that could reach up to 45 mph Tuesday into Wednesday, meteorologists said.

Temperatures will remain in the low 70s Monday and Tuesday and a slow-moving front is expected to bring the possibility of rain and wind through Wednesday, said Joe Pollina, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

While Monday will be “mainly dry,” there is a chance of passing showers into Monday night, Pollina said.

Rain will be mostly light Tuesday, with the chance of occasional heavier precipitation and an isolated thunderstorm, Pollina said. Then, Tuesday night into Wednesday, rain will be heaviest in Nassau and western parts of Suffolk, with upwards of 3 inches of rainfall, while wind gusts “will be worse” on the South Fork, with 45 mph winds, Pollina said.

Winds could also reach 40 mph in western parts of the island, causing branches and leaves to fall, potentially clogging up drainage systems and exacerbating the potential for flooding, he said.

But there is a low risk of flash flooding because of abnormally dry conditions over the past few months, Pollina said.