TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Morning
SEARCH
58° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Forecast: 'Slight' chance of showers, high near 70

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

It's currently 55 degrees outside, overcast and there's a potential for showers.

Welcome to the working week.

The National Weather Service said we could hit 70 degrees Monday and that the chance of showers is "slight." But forecasters also said a low pressure system moving east of the area on Monday will be followed by high pressure settling in Monday night into Tuesday — and that "a few showers are expected across eastern sections" of Long Island early in the day, followed by "intervals of clouds and some sun at times," with, the weather service said, "a chance of sprinkles."

That remains the case Tuesday and showers also are possible Wednesday, though the weather service is calling for decreasing clouds Wednesday evening into Thursday — and for sunny skies Thursday, with a high of 65 degrees, which makes it sound like the perfect fall day.

There's a small craft advisory in effect for all South Shore ocean waters until 2 a.m. Tuesday. The weather service said 3-to-6 foot seas are expected.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

More news

State and local officials unnounce the completion of Westbury unveils renovated community center complex
Police at the scene in Brentwood after a Cops: Woman drove drunk with 3 kids in car before crashing through house
Suffolk County police investigate scene where a pedestrian Police: Pedestrian injured in Central Islip hit and run
Hillary Clinton shortly after she became ill during Janison: Trump's COVID case may have limited impact
School buses are parked in a bus depot List: COVID-19 cases reported in LI schools
Giuseppe "Joe" Oppedisano and his daughter Tina Maria One dead after seaplane crashes in Whitestone, officials say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search