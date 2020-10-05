Forecast: 'Slight' chance of showers, high near 70

It's currently 55 degrees outside, overcast and there's a potential for showers.

Welcome to the working week.

The National Weather Service said we could hit 70 degrees Monday and that the chance of showers is "slight." But forecasters also said a low pressure system moving east of the area on Monday will be followed by high pressure settling in Monday night into Tuesday — and that "a few showers are expected across eastern sections" of Long Island early in the day, followed by "intervals of clouds and some sun at times," with, the weather service said, "a chance of sprinkles."

That remains the case Tuesday and showers also are possible Wednesday, though the weather service is calling for decreasing clouds Wednesday evening into Thursday — and for sunny skies Thursday, with a high of 65 degrees, which makes it sound like the perfect fall day.

There's a small craft advisory in effect for all South Shore ocean waters until 2 a.m. Tuesday. The weather service said 3-to-6 foot seas are expected.