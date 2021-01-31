LIRR paring back service with major snowstorm Monday into Tuesday

The Long Island Rail Road is paring back service Monday and Tuesday, and it may have to halt trains entirely, with a major snowstorm expected to snarl transportation in the region early this week.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Sunday the LIRR would run on a weekend schedule beginning Sunday night at midnight — around the time snowfall from the major nor'easter was expected to accelerate. The railroad will remain on a weekend schedule through Tuesday night, according to an MTA news release.

"This is a serious winter storm," MTA Chairman Patrick J. Foye said in a statement Sunday. "MTA employees will be working hard over the next 48 hours and beyond to prepare for and respond to the storm."

Those preparations include placing snow-removal equipment along routes, drying out air brake lines to stop them from freezing and outfitting electric trains with "special third rail shoes," according to the release.

The MTA may have to further modify service or suspend it completely if snowfall is intense, the storm becomes especially icy, or sustained winds exceed 39 miles per hour, according to the release.

"We strongly recommend New Yorkers stay home, stay safe and avoid unnecessary travel on Monday and Tuesday until the storm subsides," Foye said.

The National Weather Service expects some 16 inches of snow on Long Island, possibly more in some places, between Sunday night and Tuesday morning, with the heaviest snowfall coming during the day on Monday.

The storm will also bring strong winds, including gusts Monday expected to top 40 miles per hour, according to the weather service.

The Nassau Inter-County Express is also bracing for service disruptions, according to a Sunday news release from the bus system.

Delays, detours and service suspensions may all be necessary, especially on routes along the North Shore, per the release.